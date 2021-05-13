Montreal Impact (2-1-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-2)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -145, Montreal +362, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Bjorn Johnsen leads Montreal into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after totaling two goals against Inter Miami CF.
Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.
The Impact put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road games. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Lisandro Lopez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).
Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Zachary Bichotte Paul Brault Guillard (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.