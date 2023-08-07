NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA on Thursday, September 7 th. Ashley McEvoy, EVP, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech along with executives from Abiomed will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).
This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.
A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807587886/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.comMedia Contact:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Johnson & Johnson
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/07/2023 07:29 PM/DISC: 08/07/2023 07:25 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807587886/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.