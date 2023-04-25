NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.
A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005828/en/
CONTACT: Investor:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com
Media:
KEYWORD: NEW YORK NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Johnson & Johnson
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/25/2023 04:30 PM/DISC: 04/25/2023 04:31 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005828/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.