North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.