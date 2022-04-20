NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sino American Commerce Association honors NBA Star, Congresswoman, Photographer & Media Icons at Sino American Commerce Association Gala on April 22, 2022.
SINO AMERICA has a new President, Gary Kong, who states, "I am proud to be the New President of SINO AMERICA and appreciate the support we have received." This Gala event on 4/22/22 will be honoring basketball great, TAJ GIBSON of the NY Knicks, Congresswoman Grace Meng, and George Wayne author-writer.
Photographer Patrick McMullan, who has been capturing celebrities in the media via magazines and newspapers for 30+ years, will be in attendance of the event in VIP style and capturing key note speakers and fun performances through his lens.
