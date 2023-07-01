The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts a 4th of July festival Sunday July 2 - all are welcome
LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kick off a memorable Independence Day weekend at a family fun day in Hollywood hosted by the Church of Scientology Sunday July 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Each year, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts an Independence Day Festival.
Fun for the entire family will include:
* Quality time in the bouncy houses
* All-you-can-eat popcorn and cotton candy
* Donut eating contests
* Sack races
* Hula hoop and Jenga Giant competitions
* Live music
* Food vendors
* Booths featuring the work of local artisans
This is the next in a series of events organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, each free of charge and planned for maximum fun for the entire family. More holiday-themed programs are scheduled throughout the year.
For more information on the next community celebration, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (323) 953-3206 or visit their Facebook or Instagram.
The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community — a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.
An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
LEARN MORE:
https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html
https://www.scientology-losangeles.org
MULTIMEDIA:
VIDEO https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html
IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0701-s2p-cosfamfun-300dpi.jpg
Caption: The Church of Scientology Los Angeles invites all to attend an Independence Day Family Fun Day Sunday July 2.
TAGS: #ChurchofScientologyLosAngeles #EastHollywood #IndependenceDay #FamilyFunDay
NEWS SOURCE: Church of Scientology International
To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/join-the-church-of-scientology-for-independence-day-family-fun/
