The "Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global joint reconstruction devices market to grow with a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global joint reconstruction devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on joint reconstruction devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on joint reconstruction devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global joint reconstruction devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global joint reconstruction devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- High incidences of arthritis and musculoskeletal ailments
- Changing food, and working habits
2) Restraints
- The high cost of the devices
3) Opportunities
- The prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the consumption of unhealthy food products
Segment Covered
The global joint reconstruction devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, and joint type.
The Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Device Type
- Joint Replacement Devices
- Osteotomy Devices
- Arthroscopy Devices
- Resurfacing Devices
- Arthrodesis Devices
- Others
The Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Joint Type
- Knee
- Hip
- Shoulder
- Ankle
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Stryker
- Medtronic Plc
- Zimmer Biomet
- DJO Global
- ConforMIS
- Smith & Nephew
- NuVasive
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Globus Medical
- Medacta
- Waldemar LINK
