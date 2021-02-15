North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.