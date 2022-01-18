TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Jon Peddie Research ( JPR ) today announced the appointment of Chris Vienneau as Senior Vice President of Media and Entertainment.
"I am pleased to welcome Chris to JPR, leading our reporting on industry trends related to digital content creation and character technology. His recognition of the need for improved communication between creators, toolmakers, and the business side of content creation will enable JPR to provide great industry insight to our clients," said Jon Peddie, President of Jon Peddie Research.
With more than 25 years of experience, Vienneau is a senior leader, developing tools and services for leading entertainment industry customers such as Disney, Electronic Arts, and Google.
Vienneau has managed market-leading tools including Maya, FBX, and Arnold, generating over $100m per year in sales. He has fostered innovation on several groundbreaking projects like Bifrost, ShaderX, and Arnold GPU, and has authored several patents. In addition, he has overseen partnerships with companies like Apple, Adobe, Autodesk, and Nvidia.
He is a huge advocate for standards and open-source, having driven Autodesk's contributions to the Academy Software Foundation, USD, and Materialx, and is currently helping to bring to life the 2030 vision for production at MovieLabs.
About Jon Peddie Research
Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.
