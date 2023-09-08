The historic impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began Tuesday in the state Senate. Paxton, a conservative Republican who has been in office since 2015, has already been impeached by the Texas House in a complex corruption case involving allegations of bribery and misuse of office, centered around his relationship with a wealthy donor, and the firing whistleblowers on his staff.
What’s perhaps most remarkable is that Paxton, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, was impeached by the House with the overwhelming support of fellow Republicans and that his fate in the Senate also rests with Republicans, in a state where the GOP has long controlled all three branches of government. The House vote temporarily removed Paxton from office. The Senate will vote on each of 16 articles of impeachment and a conviction on any one of them would remove Paxton, who was reelected last year, from office.
So far much of Paxton’s defense has been basically the same as Trump’s, seeking to make himself a martyr by claiming the charges against him are politically motivated by those who oppose his brand of conservatism. Indeed, the opening statement by Paxton’s lawyer was more focused on how the attorney general had repeatedly defeated “establishment” Republicans in primary elections than it was on evidence.
That strategy didn’t work in the state House proceedings and so far it isn’t working in the Senate where a motion Tuesday to dismiss all the charges without further consideration failed 26-4. The Texas Senate has 31 members, with 19 Republicans, including Paxton’s wife, and 12 Democrats. Twenty-one votes are needed on any of the charges to remove Paxton from office, meaning that at least nine of the 19 Republicans would have to vote against him. Angela Paxton isn’t allowed to vote, but is counted in the total so her “present” is effectively a “no” vote.
The numbers so far don’t mean a conviction of Paxton is certain, but they do indicate that more than enough senators are open to considering it. They don’t appear to agree with Paxton’s claim that the process is a “sham” prosecution by partisan or ideological enemies.
So why do Republicans stick with Trump, but not with Paxton? There are several possibilities, but only one appears to be decisive: They believe that there’s a significant risk that Trump would try to destroy the party if it turned on him. Texas Republicans don’t have that same fear of Paxton.
To be sure, Paxton could seek vengeance in upcoming primaries. It’s worth noting that Trump supports Paxton, to the extent that Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday threatened his opponents in their next primaries, saying it will be “RINO hunting season.” And yet those threats haven’t been effective so far. However, Paxton is unlikely to tell Republicans to stay home in November 2024 or November 2026, in an act of revenge. He’s unlikely to run as a third-party candidate, risking the possibility that a Democratic would be elected. And Texas Republicans certainly don’t think Paxton would tell his supporters to vote for Democrats to punish his enemies. As is the case with most office-holders, much of Paxton’s political and even personal identity is tied up with partisan politics. In his case, that means Republicans, conservatives, and their causes.
That’s simply not the case with Trump. He’s been willing to ally himself with the Republican Party and advance many of its goals, but I doubt if any political actors take his long-term loyalty to the party or its policy agenda seriously. It’s impossible to know how effective a Trump campaign to punish disloyal Republicans in a general election might be, but it’s at least plausible that it would be effective enough. His implicit threat to destroy the party if it turns against him is therefore taken very seriously.
Yes, there are other differences between the two cases, but none of them are likely very important.
It’s not clear that the facts of the case make Paxton more vulnerable. Trump, for example, has now been indicted in federal courts and in Georgia for his alleged crimes. Paxton hasn’t been indicted for the conduct related to his impeachment.
(Paxton has been under indictment on charges of felony securities fraud since shortly after he took office in 2015. He also is under federal investigation for the same conduct that prompted his impeachment.)
Nor is it necessarily harder to break with a president than a state attorney general. What’s probably more relevant is that Republicans in Trump’s impeachments did not have to worry about turning an office over to Democrats, and the same applies for Paxton. If the attorney general is permanently removed from office, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will select his replacement.
Granted, state governments are always small towns and so opposition to Paxton might be personal, not political. But there’s not much evidence of personal affection (or even respect) for Trump among Republicans in Congress. Similarly, Texas legislators may feel personally sympathetic to the whistleblowers Paxton fired. But Trump has smeared and fired a lot of Republicans with friends on Capitol Hill and elsewhere in the party. And it’s hard to see how any of that could compete with how Trump jeopardized the safety of members of Congress on Jan. 6.
Some of these things may have pushed against loyalty to Paxton, and for loyalty to Trump. It’s just hard to see them adding up to much, and it’s just as easy to argue the other way.
Which leaves one basic circumstance that’s different: Trump has been and remains a threat to turn against his party. Paxton, as with most normal politicians, simply isn’t.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
