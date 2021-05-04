AP José Mourinho hired to coach Roma for three seasons May 4, 2021 May 4, 2021 Updated 30 min ago ROME (AP) — José Mourinho hired to coach Roma for three seasons. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags Sports Professional Soccer Soccer Men's Soccer Men's Sports Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Haverhill - Nancy A. (Bomba) B... Haverhill - Susan V. Clarke, a... Salem - Edward J. Krauss, 93, ... Groveland - Ralph W. West, III... Waltham - Ching Seng (Ching Sh... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.