SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
Following a successful crowdfunding campaign that raised $1,127,379 and attracted 920 investors, Joule Case is launching a new $4M round on Wefunder to raise a total of $5M. This round will enable Joule Case to expand into new markets where clean, safe, and cost-efficient renewable power is a strategic priority and an ideal match with the company’s portable, emission-free energy storage expertise and product line.
"We appreciate everyone who has believed in us to date and hope you share our excitement about the opportunities ahead and the impressive sales growth we’re experiencing this year," said James Wagoner, CEO, Joule Case. “There is tremendous momentum as we further solidify our footprint in events and the food truck space and engage new and dynamic markets where flexibility, scalability and emission-free energy sources will be in demand for years to come.”
One new market being pursued by Joule Case includes mobile brand activations, a natural extension of the live event space. As brands seek to engage their audiences where they are, Joule Case’s experience with powering large parts of Camp EDC for Insomniac and food trucks, multiple stages and several other power applications at Treefort MusicFest reinforces its capabilities as a trusted partner.
The company’s latest patent creates a fully functional energy supply which can be mobilized to meet growing energy needs such as Level 3 EV chargers at fuel stations, range extenders for mobile fleets and remote power demands for grid-independent energy needs. It also creates a path for distributed energy storage for grid backup and other purposes, where location-specific demands can be better served.
“Collectively we are all seeing how critical power is to everyday life and how tenuous this resource is with an aging grid that is woefully outdated in both model and capacity, challenged by a disparate mix of energy sources and increasingly threatened by natural disasters,” continued Wagoner. “Power is no longer a nice to have, it’s a need to have and location is a huge part of that need. Providing power when and where you need it is more important than ever, and we know how to deliver on that promise.”
About Joule Case Inc.
Joule Case provides power where you need it when you need it, with flexible, patented battery systems that easily scale for a variety of power applications. The company was started in a Boise, Idaho garage by James Wagoner and Alex Livingston, fueled by their shared passion to enable clean and renewable energy to reach more people. They have spent years developing the unique stackable, portable, scalable, easy-to-use battery system now powering live events, food trucks and several other applications across the United States. The flexibility and adaptability of Joule Case systems can be combined together to make larger battery systems with minimal engineering and installation time.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005046/en/
CONTACT: Chad Biggs
Red Sky
208.996.0710
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING UTILITIES MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY
SOURCE: Joule Case Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/19/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/19/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005046/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.