Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leader in custom branded skin care innovations, unveils the results of their clinical study on the innovative Vitamin C E + GTP Serum, as published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD).
Offered by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians nationwide, Topix Vitamin C E + Green Tea Polyphenol (GTP) serum is the most cutting edge vitamin C formulation, offering dispensing physicians and their patients a much-needed update to Vitamin C technologies that have been around for decades. This 20% Vitamin C complex, paired with a potent proprietary antioxidant system and stabilized delivery system, delivers daily defense against environmental damage, aids in collagen health, calms and rejuvenates skin, and protects against fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness. In clinical trials, the Vitamin CE + GTP Serum showed significant increases in skin density, statistical improvements in multiple aesthetic parameters and positive patient satisfaction (n=31). In 12 weeks:
- 96% of subjects demonstrated improvement in fine lines on the eye area
- 96% of subjects demonstrated improvement in smoothness
- 93% of subjects demonstrated improvement in radiance
The Topix Vitamin C E + GTP Serum delivers the first pharmaceutical approach to antioxidant therapy and long-lasting formula stability, potency and efficacy (2+ years). This aqueous serum helps neutralize free radicals and protect skin against oxidative stress while addressing the visible signs of aging: dullness, discoloration, lines, wrinkles and loss of volume. Featuring a patent pending 20% Complex of L-ascorbic acid and tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, paired with a proprietary blend of clinically proven antioxidants - green tea polyphenols, apigenin, vitamin E and ergothioneine, it works to shut down the most free-radical pathways affecting skin’s appearance.
Dr. Jared Jagdeo MD MS says, “Vitamin C E + GTP is a potent formula combination that delivers proven impactful clinical results. This powerful formula Is distinctive and unique in the multi-model mechanism of action and is based on years of clinical research.”
“With Vitamin C E + GTP, you not only get a stable and potent Vitamin C serum, but also the incredible antioxidant benefits of Vitamin E and green tea polyphenols, plus an amazing delivery system for optimal absorption, all in a light and silky serum,” says Dr. Shala Fardin of Southern Marin Dermatology. “It’s a powerhouse for brightening and boosting our skin’s defense against the environment, while also supporting our skin’s microbiome.”
Topix C E + GTP is universally well tolerated for all skin types. Additionally in the self-assessment portion of the study, a significantly greater proportion of subjects agreed the product was non-irritating, lightweight and easy to apply. After weeks 4, 8 and 12 they confirmed that their skin felt plumper, firmer, softer, more nourished and hydrated. Subjects reported numerous improvements including the reduction of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improved skin tone and texture, diminished look of dark spots and improved skin elasticity.
According to Steve Hernandez, TOPIX Senior VP of R&D, "I am so fortunate to lead a team of such talented scientists, all working together, playing a part in the advancement of one of the most sought-after ingredients in skin care. This serum is truly a ground-breaking innovation and was created utilizing the research we have been compiling since we first were able to stabilize Vitamin C nearly 30 years ago. We are beyond excited to be able to deliver the results proven in this study to our partners and their patients.”
“Topix Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing and providing proven, potent, and results-driving solutions for our physician partners and their patients. It is an honor to be celebrated by a medical professional, peer-reviewed journal like the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD,) a top and trusted source for leading-edge dermatologic information. Topix Pharmaceuticals has always been grounded in science and we are proud to share this achievement with the medical community,” said Brenda Wu, President & CEO of Topix Pharmaceuticals.
Vitamin C E + GTP Age Defying Serum is available through dispensing physicians nationwide. To learn more, visit Topix on Facebook, Twitter, topixpharm.com or call 1-800-445-2595.
About Topix Pharmaceuticals
For over 40 years, Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in custom branded skin care innovations, has developed products using the highest quality, pharmaceutical grade ingredients, to provide patients with safe and effective results.
