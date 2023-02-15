MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2023--
JP MorganFunds once again stands alone as the single winner of DALBAR’s prestigious annual award, the 2022 Excellence in Sales Support Award. The award recognizes JP Morgan Funds’ industry leading inbound sales desk after an exhaustive review throughout the year. The award winner was determined by reviewing interactions against criteria covering all aspects of the advisor’s experience with the sales desk.
“The sales desk rep must have full knowledge of the products they cover. They also need a knack for understanding needs and offering the right expertise in a manner that is useful and efficient to the financial professional. JP Morgan has achieved this balance as evidenced by being the sole winner of the Excellence in Sales Support Award for the second year in a row,” remarked Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at DALBAR, Inc.
The Excellence in Sales Support Award is earned through an objective and rigorous third-party audit of the quality of inbound sales support calls from advisors, agents and other financial professionals. Telephone service experiences are reviewed against detailed criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. To qualify, companies must consistently perform at a high level over the course of a year-long review.
DALBAR awards are recognized in the financial community as the standard of excellence. DALBAR is an independent third-party expert, providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are the mark of excellence in the financial services community.
