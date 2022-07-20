JuanaRoll Pre-Roll Machine Now Even More Flexible

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Canapa has announced that its market leading JuanaRoll automated pre-roll machine is now available in 8 different configurations to fill most every production rate need.
Grow As You Go with the high-performance JuanaRoll automated pre-roll packaging machine. (Photo: Business Wire)
The JuanaRoll is the industry’s most flexible pre-roll machine with a straight-line design that allows users to expand production as needed. Customers can now start with a 1-channel model and produce up to 4,000 pre-rolls in an 8-hour shift and then expand up to an 8-channel model or anything in between to produce up to 32,000 pre-rolls per 8-hour shift.
Featuring the most edge weight cell technology with 2/1000g resolution, an integrated PreCheQ check weigher and stations for compacting, tamping, twisting, trimming and crowning, this high-performance machine also includes no cone-no fill detection, a cone open camera vision system, and two digital cameras with free online support and training.
The JuanaRoll is designed for speed, accuracy, flexibility and expandability. This highly productive machine is built with a stainless-steel frame and contact parts to allow for easy cleaning and includes a user-friendly HMI for unlimited recipe setup and precise control over compaction and twisting. Real-time production reporting can be displayed at the touch of a button and data is easily exported to USB or email.
For a full-length testimonial video and to learn more about the JuanaRoll pre-roll machine including operational videos from facilities around the world, visit www.canapasolutions.com/pre-roll-packaging-machine.
Canapais a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.
