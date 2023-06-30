LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in Los Angeles has upheld the conviction of longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas, declining Friday to acquit him of all public corruption charges or grant him a new trial.
In a 17-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer rejected the arguments by Ridley-Thomas' lawyers that the jury's verdict against him on charges of conspiracy, bribery, and honest services mail and wire fraud was based on insufficient evidence, improper statements by the prosecutors or other claimed legal defects.
Fischer noted there was "substantial evidence" of Ridley-Thomas' "corrupt intent" and wrote, "The jury could easily find that Defendant knew he was acting corruptly and dishonestly in structuring the $100,000 donation (to USC) in return for his assistance with" a contract sought by the university.
The decision is a major legal setback for Ridley-Thomas, 68, and clears the way for him to be sentenced later this summer. He faces the prospect of years in prison — a stunning fall from grace for the once-powerful lawmaker.
Representatives for Ridley-Thomas did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in L.A. declined to comment.
Jurors in March convicted the former L.A. City Council member of honest services fraud counts for his sending a $100,000 donation from a campaign fund to USC's school of social work, knowing the university would then route the money to a nonprofit run by his son, Sebastian.
Prosecutors had alleged that the "funneling" of the money was done partly in exchange for his supporting a contract extension sought by USC for a remote mental health treatment program — part of a broader conspiracy whereby Ridley-Thomas extracted benefits from USC in exchange for supporting county business that the university coveted.
Jurors acquitted Ridley-Thomas of fraud charges related to several benefits USC gave his son, including a scholarship, admission to a master's degree program and a professorship.
The former dean of USC's social work program, Marilyn Flynn, pleaded guilty to a count of bribery and is also scheduled to be sentenced this summer.
At a hearing this week, defense lawyers had told Fischer that the case against Ridley-Thomas amounted to "a miscarriage of justice" and urged the judge to acquit him or order a new trial.
The defense claimed there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate the lawmaker technically voted on one of the contracts — arguing that the L.A. County Board of Supervisors' meeting minutes did not fully show him voting — and scant evidence that Ridley-Thomas breached his fiduciary duty.
Fischer rejected both arguments, writing that "there is no question" Ridley-Thomas voted on the contract in question. Regarding Ridley-Thomas' fiduciary duty, the judge reasoned that "the taking of bribes or kickbacks is, as a matter of law, a breach of the fiduciary duty owed by a public official."
For the conspiracy charge, the defense claimed there was no evidence showing the "required meeting of the minds" between Ridley-Thomas and the USC dean, but the judge was unmoved.
"The evidence," according to the judge, "shows that there was an agreement between (Ridley-Thomas) and Flynn to provide County business to USC in exchange for Flynn's assistance in concealing the nature and source of the payment between Defendant's campaign fund and United Way's."
Since Ridley-Thomas' conviction, his supporters — clergy, former staff members, lobbyists, friends and a public relations team — have expressed grief, even umbrage, over the guilty verdict. More than 100 people packed Fischer's courtroom this week to watch prosecutors and defense attorneys address the judge.
In advance of the hearing, the group CD10 Voices of Empowerment urged supporters to come to court.
"Public demonstration of support for MR-T remains critically important to illustrate community skepticism about the verdict, the depth of interest in the case, and the strength of solidarity with the defendant," the group wrote on its website.
