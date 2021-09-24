BOSTON (AP) — A Superior Court judge has turned down a request by the union that represents 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit last week saying the Oct. 17 deadline would cause troopers “irreparable harm” and they wanted more time to “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”
A delay in implementation of the mandate would not serve the public interest, Judge Jackie Cowin said in Thursday's decision.
“Specifically, the public interest is, unquestionably, best served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus,” the decision said.
A message was left with the union's lawyer.
The union also asked that troopers who choose not to get vaccinated, or who have already had COVID-19, be allowed to instead wear a mask on the job and undergo weekly coronavirus testing.
Baker announced last month that 42,000 state workers and contractors in the executive branch are required to be vaccinated, or be granted a legitimate exemption, by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary action including possible termination.
STATEHOUSE VACCINES
The Massachusetts House took a first step toward fully reopening the Statehouse by voting Thursday to require all members and staff to be fully vaccinated if they want to work out of the building.
The 131-28 vote came after hours of debate. Democratic leaders described the mandate as critical to protecting the health of the hundreds of employees who work in the building. Masks will be also required in all House-controlled spaces in the Statehouse.
The move was opposed by nearly all Republicans. In a press release from the state Republican Party after the debate, Billerica GOP Rep. Marc Lombardo compared the mandate to the actions of a totalitarian regime.
“Elected representatives, provide proof of vaccination or be banned from coming into your office or the chamber, fail to comply, and you will lose your office staff,” he said. “This coercion would be expected in communist China, but not in the birthplace of American freedom.”
Democrats said the mandate will help safeguard those working in and visiting the historic building.
“Hey colleagues, in order to stop transmission of COVID, we need vaccination AND masks. Let’s mandate both for people in the State House,” Amherst Democratic Rep. Mindy Domb tweeted. “Masks prevent transmission, vaccines prevent illness and death.”