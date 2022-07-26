FILE - For the first time since Hurricane Katrina a horses goes through an early morning workout at the Fair Ground Race Track in New Orleans New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006. A federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in Louisiana and West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging them is in court. Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty in granting a preliminary injunction said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that went into place July 1, 2022.