North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.