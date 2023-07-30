A federal judge has rejected the city of Miami’s attempt to redraw its voting map, instead adopting new district boundaries that are expected to shake up the political landscape heading into November’s municipal elections.
On Sunday, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ordered the city to implement a voting map that shifts the boundaries of Miami’s five commission districts, including changes that impact who will vote in three races to elect commissioners in districts 1, 2 and 4 in November. District 1 Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo and District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes are running for reelection.
In the new map, Commissioner Joe Carollo’s Coconut Grove home is outside of his district and in Covo’s district. It’s unclear how soon Carollo would be required to move into his current District 3 to comply with city laws that require commissioners to live inside the district they represent.
The new map was drawn by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union representing a coalition of Miami residents and advocacy groups who sued the city challenging new district lines that commissioners approved in 2022. The groups accused the city of adopting an unconstitutional, racially gerrymandered map meant to preserve a city commission with three Hispanic members, one Black member and one “anglo” member in a seat that has previously been held by a non-Hispanic white commissioner.
In May, the judge blocked the 2022 plan and ordered the city to draw a temporary map that would comply with the Voting Rights Act. The commission approved a plan in June, prompting objections from the ACLU. After arguments from both sides, the judge on Sunday ordered the city to adopt the ACLU’s preferred map.
Under the order, the city must transmit the new map to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department on Monday. Elections officials had set Aug. 1 as the deadline for a map to administer the November elections.
The map is a temporary solution while the lawsuit continues. The case is expected to go to trial in 2024.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
