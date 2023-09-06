FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay Carroll.