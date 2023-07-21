A federal judge on Friday set a May 2024 trial date for the Justice Department’s classified documents case against former president Donald Trump.
Trump’s lawyers had urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the proceeding until after the 2024 presidential election in November, arguing the politically charged trial would interfere with his campaigning as the front-running candidate for the GOP nomination. Prosecutors had sought an even earlier start sometime in December.
The May 20, 2024, date appears to be a compromise but also is a soft spot on the election calendar. It would allow the former president to campaign during crucial early months of the primary season.
The trial would come long after the earliest Republican primary contests and more than two months after Super Tuesday on March 5, a pivotal date on the calendar when many states select their preferred party nominee. Florida’s primary vote is on March 19. It’s also two months before the GOP convention in Milwaukee, which begins on July 15.
Cannon also laid out a detailed scheduled for introducing motions and classified evidence during the trial, which is set for the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce.’
