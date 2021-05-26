North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.