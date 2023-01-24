SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Today, Juji, Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that enables auto-generation and operation of cognitive AI chatbots, announced the findings of a study, “ How Well Can an AI Chatbot Infer Personality? Examining Psychometric Properties of Machine-inferred Personality Scores.” The study examined the quality of AI-inferred personality scores. Instead of asking participants to take a traditional personality test, in this study, an AI chatbot built on the Juji platform engaged with 1,440 people in a one-on-one, two-way conversation and then derived each person's personality scores from the conversation in real time.
The study presents the most comprehensive validation of AI-inferred personality scores to date. "The study did an excellent job examining the psychometric properties of the AI-inferred personality scores—very comprehensive in scope," commented Professor Lillian Eby, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Applied Psychology where the study has been accepted to appear.
“I was initially skeptical about AI-inferred personality traits and their effectiveness. Now I'm excited about the findings and the process of how AI works,” said Dr. Jinyan Fan, the lead researcher and a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Auburn University, specializing in talent selection and retention. “The use of no-code AI chatbots to derive personality from conversations presents a new, effective, and more natural and empathetic form of psychometric assessment. It can help scale out human-driven interviews and personality insights discovery.”
This study showcases the practical value of AI-inferred personality for a wide range of applications, such as assessing student-program fit and individualizing student retention in education, workplace talent management, and aiding patient-caregiver matching.
“We are thrilled to enable such an important study, which has far-reaching implications for the entire field of computational psychology as it sets the gold standard on how to validate AI-inferred personality scores," said Juji CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Michelle Zhou. “Coupling AI-inferred personality with generative AI like ChatGPT unlocks the holy grail of human-computer interaction—AI beings can now deeply read and engage with each user at scale.”
About Juji, Inc:
Juji, Inc. is a leading AI company that enables auto-generation and operation of cognitive AI chatbots to automate high-touch services empathetically. With headquarters in Silicon Valley, the company was co-founded by Dr. Michelle Zhou and Dr. Huahai Yang, inventors of the IBM Watson Personality Insights and experts in Human-Centered AI.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005074/en/
CONTACT: RH Strategic for Juji, Inc.
Email:JujiPR@rhstrategic.com
Phone: (973) 818-8522
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET UNIVERSITY
SOURCE: Juji, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 09:30 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 09:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005074/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.