SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2023--
The Pit, Jump Crypto’s community sandbox that aims to empower developers and founders to learn, ship code, and grow their networks, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to host Web3 Gaming Week which will be taking place at Google's Developer Space in Singapore from June 12 th to June 17 th. This week-long in-person gaming hackathon will bring together developers, innovators, and creatives at the intersection of gaming and Web3 to learn, connect, build, and compete.
Web3 Gaming Week offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts, advance their skills through workshops, expand their network, and compete for over $50,000 USD in prizes. The event will feature cutting-edge talks and panels from Animoca Brands, SUI Foundation, Ankr, Star Atlas, Aptos, Metapixel, XPLA, Immutable, Solana Foundation, as well as leading game studios, infrastructure providers, and thought leaders, alongside interactive workshops and ample networking opportunities.
“Onchain gaming is quickly gaining popularity, with many developers, game studios, and creatives looking to incorporate blockchain technology to enable novel use cases and journeys within their games,” said Takashi Fujishima Head of Asia at Jump Crypto. “As gamers all around the world are increasingly seeking out these experiences, we believe we’re at an inflection point of Web3 technologies powering entirely new gaming paradigms. In collaboration with Google Cloud, The Pit is excited to launch Web3 Gaming Week and foster an environment that empowers the world’s best builders to craft solutions for the future.”
Web3 Gaming Week aims to foster an environment of active presence, collaboration, and open-mindedness, enabling attendees to create innovative and delightful gaming experiences together. The Pit believes that the gaming industry's diversity of thought, knowledge, and experiences will fuel the future.
To learn more and apply for the chance to attend Web3 Gaming Week, visit web3gamingweek.com.
About The Pit
The Pit is Jump Crypto’s community sandbox. It brings together talent, fosters collaborations with partners around the world, and offers residencies in Chicago. The Pit is designed to empower developers and founders to learn, grow their network, ship code, and raise capital. For more information on the Pit at Jump Crypto, please visit https://jumpcrypto.com/thepit
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology—all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005837/en/
CONTACT: Carissa Felger
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE WEB3 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS FINTECH DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS
SOURCE: Jump Crypto
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/05/2023 04:03 PM/DISC: 06/05/2023 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005837/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.