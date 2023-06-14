TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been awarded multiple top honors at Interop Tokyo 2023, continuing its proud track record of major award wins at the prestigious trade conference. This recognition is a testament to Juniper’s commitment toward delivering innovative enterprise and AI solutions that simplify networking and security, while delivering experience-first networking for customers.
Maintaining its impressive winning streak at the influential trade show, Juniper received awards in two categories this year:
- “Best of Show” Grand Prix Award (Network Infrastructure – Enterprise):EX4400-24X & EX4100 Ethernet Switches
- “Best of Show” Grand Prix Runner-Up Award (Network Infrastructure – Carrier/ISP):MX10004 Universal Routing Platform
The “Best of Show” awards regularly receive hundreds of nominations from across the industry, being evaluated each year by a prominent judging panel of industry experts and executives. Last year, Juniper’s award winners included the MX304 Universal Routing Platform and the Juniper Cloud-Native Router.
First held in 1994, Interop Tokyo has grown into one of the largest networking computing trade shows in Asia, and is noted for being a leading global showcase of cutting-edge networking products, solutions and services. The conference attracts over 150,000 attendees (including co-located events) every year, and features an extensive program of keynotes, seminars, conferences and demonstrations by leading networking players worldwide.
Award-Winning Product Highlights:
MX10004 Universal Routing Platform
- The MX10004 provides performance that scales with your services, a cloud-optimized form factor, and super cost-per-bit economics.
- It can be deployed at the edge to optimize converged-mobility, IoT, enterprise and cable environments, and can also be used in multiservice edge and converged core architectures.
- It supports label-switching router (LSR), provider edge, Internet peering, and backbone applications for national or regional deployments.
- Powered by Trio silicon, the MX10004 is 800G-ready and scales up to 38.4 Tbps in 7RU, with ample capacity for long-term investment protection.Merge
EX4400-24X & EX4100 Ethernet Switches
- The EX4400-24X is a compact, scalable, 10GbE switch ideal for enterprise campus distribution deployments, offering leading-edge technologies such as EVPN-VXLAN and streaming telemetry for optimizing user experiences from client to cloud.
- Offering differentiating features like MACsec AES-256, microsegmentation using group-based policies and Juniper Virtual Chassis technology, the EX4400-24X is AI-driven, cloud-native and zero-touch provisioning-enabled, and it can be deployed as a distribution switch in large campuses or small or medium-sized campus core networks.
- Crafted for high-performance branch deployments, the EX4100 is an AI-driven, cloud-ready access switching platform, differentiated by features such as EVPN-VXLAN, microsegmentation group-based policies (GBP), MACsec AES-256, Power over Ethernet (PoE+), Precision Timing Protocol – Transparent Clock and flow-based telemetry.
Supporting Quote
“We are honoured to have won these prestigious awards at Interop Tokyo, continuing our proud tradition of consecutive top wins since 2007. Our approach of delivering experience-first networking has clearly resonated with the broader industry, and we are excited to continue providing our customers with innovative, industry-defining solutions going forward.”
- Tomohiro Furuya, VP & Country Manager, Japan, Juniper Networks
Additional Resources:
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614146907/en/
CONTACT: Kenneth Chew
Juniper Networks
+65 6959 0553
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS HARDWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Juniper Networks
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/14/2023 09:00 PM/DISC: 06/14/2023 09:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614146907/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.