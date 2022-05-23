JUST Egg Partners with Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal on New Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today launched a new ad campaign. Building on the brand’s honest, straightforward tone from previous campaigns, the new “Really Good Eggs” blitz features tennis star Serena Williams and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, both investors in the brand, eating JUST Egg as part of their healthier lifestyles. Actor JB Smoove reprises his role as cheeky narrator in this new series of ads, poking fun at celebrity perks like personal trainers and nutritionists while pointing out that everyone can eat tasty, cholesterol-free eggs from plants just like the world’s most famous people.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005406/en/
Jake Gyllenhaal and Serena Williams star in JUST Egg's new campaign (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
Williams, known for her powerful style of tennis that has earned her 23 grand slam victories, is depicted at home in her kitchen, surrounded by a team of experts calibrating every moment of her day, including preparing her perfectly plated JUST Egg breakfast sandwich. Movie star Gyllenhaal is scrambling a pan of JUST Egg after finishing a new, trendy workout that only celebrities know about. Both spots humorously contrast the absurd lengths celebrities go for their high-performance lifestyles with the ease and deliciousness of JUST Egg’s plant-based eggs, which, in addition to being free from cholesterol, have 69% less saturated fat than a chicken egg, and contain 5 to 7 grams of plant-based protein per serving (depending on the JUST Egg product).
The ads will air on television in major markets like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City and will appear nationally on connected TV platforms and social media. To watch both ads, visit ju.st/ads. Billboards will also go up in these major markets, delivering short, humorous lines in large font such as “Eat it for your heart. Or the deliciousness. We don’t care.”
According to research conducted by JUST Egg in partnership with Numerator 1, consumers across the age spectrum are choosing plant-based products primarily to improve their health. This campaign will shine a light on why JUST Egg is healthier compared to conventional eggs, like having no cholesterol and 69% less saturated fat. In the United States, the plant-based egg category grew rapidly in 2021 with a 42% increase in retail dollar sales, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association, the Good Food Institute and SPINS. In the past three years, plant-based egg sales in the U.S. have grown more than 1,000% and JUST Egg represents more than 99% of the market.
“I’ll let you in on a secret: I don’t actually have a scientist in my kitchen. It’s not that exciting in there. But I do have JUST Egg,” said Serena Williams, referencing a humorous scene in the ad she appears in. “I eat to live, so JUST Egg helps me feel and perform better. But it’s also delicious – I don’t think my family can even taste the difference between JUST Egg and chicken eggs. I’m also all-in on the mission: how can we make healthy, sustainable options accessible to everyone? JUST Egg is making a real difference, and I’m proud to partner with them and be a shareholder in the company.”
“I’m excited to be partnering with JUST Egg,” commented Jake Gyllenhaal. “I’m eating more plant-based for my health, and JUST Egg makes it easy and delicious. I also recognize the impact our food system has on our planet, so JUST Egg’s mission is important to me. And, honestly, who can turn down being narrated by JB Smoove?”
The campaign includes a variety of extensions. In early June, JUST Egg will launch a series of giveaways in partnership with brand ambassadors including celebrities, athletes, and creators, where one lucky winner will receive an exclusive kit featuring some of each person’s favorite items for the kitchen and gym. And throughout the summer, fitness creators across multiple platforms will create recipes featuring JUST Egg paired with their favorite workouts, demonstrating how JUST Egg fits into their active lifestyles.
This campaign debuts at an exciting time of growth and opportunity for JUST Egg. As of April, the company has sold the plant-based equivalent of 250 million eggs, saving 9.1 billion gallons of water, avoiding 43.6 million kilograms of CO2e and sparing 13,446 acres of land. JUST Egg products are now available in approximately 44,000 retail points of distribution and more than 2,200 foodservice locations including national partners like Caribou Coffee and Peet’s Coffee. JUST Egg is No. 1 in household spend and consumer loyalty among branded eggs and recently surpassed 2 million U.S. households. Recent approval for JUST Egg’s proprietary mung bean protein in the EU has paved the way for a fourth quarter launch of JUST Egg in Europe, while other recent launches in South Africa and South Korea build on the brand’s growing international presence, which also includes Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.
To view the ad spots featuring Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal, click here. For billboard creative and other campaign assets, click here.
About Eat Just, Inc.
Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company's expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created America’s fastest-growing egg brand, which is made entirely of plants, and the world’s first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations” and Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and the history-making debut of GOOD Meat was heralded as one of 2020's top scientific breakthroughs by The Guardian, Vox and WIRED.
For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005406/en/
CONTACT: Contacts:
Andrew Noyes or Carrie Kabat
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Eat Just, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/23/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005406/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.