Today, Justia announced the launch of Justia Connect ( connect.justia.com ), a free membership program designed exclusively for attorneys. The new program equips legal professionals with valuable benefits and resources to help them enhance their online presence, share legal knowledge, learn more about new legal developments and marketing, save money, and achieve their professional and practice-growth goals.
New members will receive a free, professional profile in the Justia Lawyer Directory and access to free resources from Justia, such as Justia Daily Opinion Summaries and legal marketing updates from the Justia Onward Legal Marketing & Tech Blog. Additional features of this new membership include savings on legal and technology software and services, as well as discounts on day-to-day services in entertainment, travel, dining, and more through the Justia Deals platform.
About Justia
Justia’s mission is to make law and legal resources free for all. The Justia Portal ( www.justia.com ) offers free access to state and federal case law, codes, statutes, regulations, legal forms, business contracts, and secondary materials, as well as the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Ask A Lawyer, Justia Blawg Search, and other databases and community resources. To support these free law initiatives, Justia offers marketing solutions for law firms, including Justia Premium Placements in the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Elevate Websites, and Justia Amplify PPC Management.
