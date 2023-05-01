FILE- Gulls follow a commercial fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo. The country’s highest court will take up the subject of who pays for workers who gather data aboard commercial fishing boats. The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Monday, May 1, 2023 that it will take the case, which stems from a lawsuit by a group of fishermen who want to stop the federal government from making them pay for the workers.