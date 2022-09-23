NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that Justin Boxford has been appointed Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, effective September 1, 2022. Justin succeeds Stéphane de La Faverie, whose promotion to Executive Group President was part of an organizational evolution announced last week. In his new role, Justin is reporting to Stéphane and will continue to serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
Justin Boxford appointed Global Brand President, Estée Lauder; photo courtesy of Kevin Trageser.
As Global Brand President, Justin will be responsible for driving Estée Lauder’s short- and long-term strategy, including innovation, product development, North America and international growth, consumer marketing and distribution evolution. He will partner closely with members of the global Estée Lauder leadership team to drive the brand’s success for the company and build upon its enduring relevance with consumers worldwide.
“Justin is a dynamic leader who brings to Estée Lauder proven prestige and luxury brand-building expertise, a deep understanding of the global business landscape and extensive background in transforming the online and omnichannel experience,” said Stéphane. “His successful track record of leading teams and growing brand aspiration make him the perfect leader to continue building on the outstanding growth and strength of our flagship brand.”
Justin joins Estée Lauder after almost six years at the helm of La Mer, where he drove outstanding results, boosting net sales to become a top-performing brand for the company, as well as solidifying its leadership in global luxury skin care. Under Justin’s leadership, La Mer has expanded and diversified its product portfolio, building multiple hero engines of growth, and successfully launching products that have strengthened the brand’s luxury architecture, from the new serum-strength The Treatment Lotion to the ultra-luxury Genaissance de la Mer™ regimen. Justin has also led the La Mer team to significantly advance claims, credentialing, and science positioning with breakthrough commercial innovation such as the recent pre-/post-derm campaign for The Concentrate.
Justin led the strategic expansion of La Mer across omnichannel platforms to reach new consumers via highly curated, luxury experiences enabled by digital. La Mer has elevated luxury experience standards on key platforms such as Tmall, and on new platforms in emerging markets.
At the heart of his tenure at La Mer, Justin is also credited with amplifying La Mer’s brand purpose through continued dedication to ocean conservation, illustrated by his implementation of sustainable initiatives into the brand’s business model, and a focus on driving awareness with purpose-led storytelling. Justin is recognized for championing La Mer’s purpose across every part of the business by fostering a culture of equity and inclusion internally, and by delivering value and meaning into the hearts of loyal La Mer consumers.
Since joining the company in 2004, Justin has held several leadership roles around the world and across multiple brands, regions, and channels. Prior to joining La Mer, Justin held the position of Senior Vice President, International, Estée Lauder and TOM FORD BEAUTY, and prior to then, Justin lived in Hong Kong where he led the same brands for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Justin was instrumental in advancing the Estée Lauder brand’s digital, omnichannel, and local relevance strategies internationally, helping to achieve its position as the top skin care brand in the world. He also led the successful launch of TOM FORD BEAUTY internationally, including in China and APAC. Previously, Justin was Vice President, Estée Lauder, Travel Retail.
