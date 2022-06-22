HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2022--
K12 Private Academy, an online private school powered by Stride, Inc., will celebrate the graduating Class or 2022 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 PM EST.
K12 Private Academy is graduating 193 students this year, and the Class of 2022 collectively reports having been offered more than $4.5 million in scholarships and awards from several higher education institutions and organizations.
K12 Private Academy students, families, and staff will come together online for this week’s graduation, just as they have for their courses and extracurricular activities throughout the year. An online private school for students in grades K-12, students enroll from across the U.S. and around the world, receiving a rigorous, personalized education.
“As the Class of 2022 prepares to head out into the world, we are proud to have been their education partner and their biggest cheerleaders while they were enrolled at K12 Private Academy,” said Leslie Smith, Head of School. “Our students have achieved so much and overcome many challenges. We know they are ready for a bright future – for their careers, their families, and their communities.”
Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities including Columbia University, Culinary Institutes of America, George Mason University, Michigan State University, Syracuse University, and University of Toronto – St. George. Other graduates will enter the workforce, start their own businesses, or enter Military service.
Friday’s virtual ceremony will be a celebration of student achievement, with student speakers, announcements of school awards, and sharing of student’s postsecondary plans for the entire school community.
K12 Private Academy’s robust curriculum, provided by Stride K12, is delivered through live online classes with credentialed teachers who share a passion for meeting the needs of all students. Students study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, honors, and Advanced Placement ® options.
Full-time and part-time students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future career paths with the Stride Career Prep program at K12 Private Academy. Stride Career Prep offers courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and IT. Students gain exposure to a wide range of college and career paths to pursue after earning their high school diploma.
Through a unique partnership with Acadeum higher education consortium, eligible K12 Private Academy high school students can apply credits from successfully completed college courses towards their GPA and graduation requirements at any participating higher ed institution or transfer them to thousands of other colleges and universities across the country.
K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity across the world. More information is available at k12privateacademy.com.
About K12 Private Academy
K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time enrollment. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.
