K2 Scientific is doubling its warehouse space for the second time in two years to accommodate continuing growth. Named Charlotte’s 13 th fastest growing business according to the Charlotte Business Journal late in 2021, K2 Scientific’s medical-grade cold storage product line is a part of the infrastructure required to develop and administer treatments for a growing number of disease states. The global release of COVID vaccines helped make the public aware of the diverse benefits of mRNA treatments for cystic fibrosis, heart disease, rare genetic conditions, and even some cancers. The efficacy of mRNA will continue to drive demand for ultra low freezers ( ULTs ) as well as other lab freezers and medical refrigerators. “We are investing in the future of the medical industry. COVID vaccines brought mRNA medical treatments to the forefront. We expect vaccine and treatment development to continue for COVID, combination vaccines, and lesser-known treatments for other diseases to continue for years to come – all of which will increase demand for medical-grade cold storage,” said Ty Baugh, K2 Scientific’s CEO and founder.
Positive Customer Impact
K2 Scientific sells the majority of its products direct via e-Commerce. As the master distributor for two global contract manufacturers, K2 Scientific can keep costs low and quality high. “Our value proposition is simply smart business. Given the stress and strain COVID has placed on the healthcare system, new customers may seek our excellent medical refrigeration product line based on our competitive price. However, K2 Scientific’s third-party validated performance, highly competitive warranty, dedicated service team, and white glove delivery options, make for a quality user experience and excellent customer retention,” said Patrick FitzGerald, CFO.
Product Availability and Service
Despite supply chain issues and shipping delays common in the environment today, K2 Scientific has most of its inventory in stock. What is not available today has shorter than industry lead times as K2 Scientific now has containers arriving regularly each month. "K2 Scientific is still an emerging brand. We place an extremely high emphasis on quality and customer service. Our team is growing and includes 20-year industry veterans, Steve Rasmussen, our After-market Service Manager, and two seasoned sales professionals, Nick Pezzuolo and Kyle McNeil. We are excited about the expertise these three gentlemen bring," said Dee Jetton, COO.
