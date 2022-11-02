WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging.
Spectral Imaging in the Emergency Department
One of the projects, “Single exposure Dual Energy Subtraction X-ray Device for Image Guided Therapy”, aims to use the Reveal 35C in the Emergency Room. KA Imaging, in partnership with Sunnybrook Research Institute, will obtain X-ray images from patients, and use it to develop new material separation imaging algorithms for real-time image-guided therapy applications.
Funding for this project was provided in part by INOVAIT through the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund.
“We’re proposing a widely accessible and affordable solution to achieve improved soft tissue, bone and foreign object visibility, without added acquisition time or patient imaging dose,” explained Karim S. Karim, CTO of KA Imaging.
INOVAIT is a pan-Canadian network funded by the Government of Canada and hosted at the Sunnybrook Research Institute with the objective of building a truly integrated image-guided therapy ecosystem, fueling continuous innovation that revolutionizes healthcare globally. Through connecting, educating, and investing in the industry’s brightest minds and most promising ventures, INOVAIT will support and encourage collaborative development and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into medical technologies.
Accelerating innovation
KA Imaging has also signed a strategic investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel, the not-for-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to the U.S. intelligence and national security community and its allies.
“KA Imaging’s patented technology benefits application areas ranging from healthcare to non-destructive testing. Reveal’s unique energy subtraction capabilities and portability make it a solution that can be effectively and easily deployed in challenging environments,” said Michael Falcon, Investment Partner at In-Q-Tel.
“We are pleased to be part of the In-Q-Tel portfolio and look forward to expanding our relationship with IQT and its government partners, ” said Amol Karnick, President and CEO of KA Imaging.
About Reveal™ 35C
Reveal™ 35C is a single exposure, portable, digital dual-energy subtraction X-ray detector. In medical applications, this means a regular DR, plus soft tissue and bone images. In the NDT market, these capabilities can be translated into material differentiation.
