WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.
The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $2.01 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.
The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $195.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.1 million.
Kadant shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $180.65, an increase of 63% in the last 12 months.
