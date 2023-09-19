NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2023--
Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Marina Lee has joined the firm as Vice President.
Previously, Ms. Lee was a director in the M&A division at DocGo, Inc., where she helped lead the company’s acquisitions of remote patient monitoring company CardiacRMS and national healthcare staffing company Government Medical Services. She began her career as an analyst at Macquarie Capital in her native Australia before joining the New York office to focus on healthcare services and technology. Ms. Lee earned dual bachelor’s degrees in commerce and law from Melbourne’s Monash University.
“Marina is a terrific addition to the Kain team,” said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner at Kain Capital. “Her experience in sourcing and analyzing potential investments in the healthcare technology space will be critical as we continue to explore the investment potential in primary care, hospice, remote patient monitoring, and other areas of value-based care.”
“I’m excited to join Kain Capital and help identify opportunities to marry improved patient outcomes and cost efficiency,” said Ms. Lee. “I believe that value-based care is an important next step in the evolution of healthcare and look forward to working with an exceptional team that has extensive knowledge and experience in this space.”
About Kain Capital LLC
Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com
Harry Zirinsky, Head of Business Development
