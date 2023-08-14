DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
Kainos Capital ("Kainos"), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, announced today that Catherine Anne Prideaux has returned to the firm as a Vice President. Ms. Prideaux first joined Kainos in 2018 and served as an Associate and Senior Associate before attending the Wharton School where she recently earned her MBA. Ms. Prideaux will be actively involved in the evaluation, execution, and management of portfolio companies, and will help lead Kainos’ Associate recruiting and development activities.
Kainos also welcomes three new Associates: Gage Baumli, Cate Mason and Molly Swenson. Additionally, the firm announced that Brooks Thomas has been promoted to Senior Associate from Associate.
Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said, “We are excited to have several talented professionals join the firm this summer as we continue to build our team. Our ability to drive transformational growth across the Kainos portfolio depends on our ability to recruit top talent with different perspectives and experiences.” Rosen added, “We are especially pleased to welcome Catherine Anne back to Kainos as a Vice President. During her first tenure on the Kainos team, she consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and work ethic, and in this elevated role she will undoubtedly add tremendous leadership and value to our investment process, our portfolio company Change Capital approach, and our culture.”
These team enhancements follow Kainos’ appointment last week of Doug Reader as a Senior Managing Director responsible for leading the Kainos Operations Team and serving as a strategic partner to the firm’s portfolio companies.
Biographies for all the professionals named in this release can be found at kainoscapital.com/who-we-are/.
About Kainos Capital
Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with a focus on the food and consumer products and services sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested approximately $3 billion of equity in more than 40 transactions with a total transaction value of over $6 billion. The Firm’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses.
