Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic region has been named among the highest-rated health plans in the nation according to The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report. The health system’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only one in the nation to earn a 5 out of 5-star rating for its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from NCQA. Only three other Medicare plans received this rating nationwide.
Only six plans in total nationwide obtained 5-star ratings with three of those from Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region. Additionally, no other commercial or Medicaid plan earned a 5 out of 5 in 2022 and Kaiser Permanente is one of only four Medicare plans to receive this rating nationwide.
NCQA evaluates and rates more than 1,000 health systems and plans nationwide based on 60 quality measures that encompass patient care, treatment, prevention, and patient experience. While the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the health care industry, Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region has continued to prioritize the delivery of high-quality care and exceptional outcomes for patients over the past two years by leveraging more than 1,700 physicians, who work in close coordination with nurses and care teams, and integrated electronic medical record and virtual care.
“At Kaiser Permanente, we have a long-standing commitment to deliver the highest quality care and best experience to our members. The latest ratings from the NCQA demonstrate that year over year, our commitment to quality is making a difference for more than 825,000 members in our region,” said Ruth Williams-Brinkley, regional president for Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic. “With many people currently choosing health plans for next year, it is important to understand how these ratings set Kaiser Permanente apart from other health plans in our region based on metrics that help more people live longer, healthier lives. We are honored by this achievement for the Mid-Atlantic region and all of Kaiser Permanente.”
Nationwide, this is the seventh ratings cycle in a row that Kaiser Permanente Medicare plans are the highest rated (or tied) in every region served, according to NCQA’s 2022 Health Insurance Plan Ratings.
“We are humbled to be the only health system in the nation to achieve these sought-after results,” said Richard McCarthy, MD, executive medical director, Kaiser Permanente. “Deeply committed physicians, who work closely together across more than 60 specialties to improve our patients’ lives, are the reason we lead the nation in quality ratings and why research shows Kaiser Permanente members live six years longer than the national average. Understanding the quality of health care a patient can expect is so important and NCQA’s website makes it easy to compare options.”
NCQA’s annual report rates plans based on a 0-to-5-star scale, with 5 stars being the best. Only six plans received the 5-star rating in 2022 – three of these plans belonged to Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States. For the second year in a row, Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only health plan in the nation to be rated 5 stars across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid.
Achieving the highest ratings means that Kaiser Permanente members consistently benefit from outstanding care. And with the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act into law, patients are ensured access to more available and affordable healthcare coverage. Consumers can compare health plans on the NCQA website at https://reportcards.ncqa.org/.
“We are proud to lead the nation in quality each year because of what this achievement means for our patients,” said Joseph Territo, MD, associate medical director for quality, Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. “The NCQA ratings are calculated based on performance of life-saving care such as cancer screenings, blood pressure control, diabetes care and so much more. Our doctors strive to lead the nation at preventing, diagnosing, and treating illness because we believe it translates into longer, better lives for our patients.”
Through its uniquely integrated, coordinated approach to care, Kaiser Permanente consistently provides health benefits to its members. Kaiser Permanente’s integrated delivery system, regular disease screenings, cutting-edge treatment plans and successful management of chronic conditions has helped its members live longer and healthier, according to data.
For example, Kaiser Permanente makes it extremely convenient for patients to get mammograms. Not only can a Kaiser Permanente member receive a mammogram at nearly all the health system’s 35 medical centers in the region, but thanks to the integrated and coordinated approach, mammogram results are often provided in less than an hour. If the mammogram findings are suspicious, follow-up diagnostic breast imaging and biopsy can often be completed the same day – reducing stress for the member. As a national leader in the percentage of members receiving breast cancer screening, Kaiser Permanente breast cancer patients have a lower mortality rate compared to national benchmarks.
With more than 1,700 physicians covering more than 60 specialties, the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, which provides care to Kaiser Permanente members, is the largest multi-specialty medical group in the region. Kaiser Permanente’s more than 825,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic have many choices to access exceptional care, including via video, phone, secure messaging, or in-person at any of Kaiser Permanente’s 35 medical offices in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. In addition to this latest national quality recognition for Kaiser Permanente, 2021 marked the 10 th year in a row that the health system’s Mid-Atlantic region received 5 out of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its 2022 Medicare health plan. The new Medicare ratings will be released in October.
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.
