WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its second quarter.
The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.35. A year ago, they were trading at $9.33.
