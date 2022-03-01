TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2022--
Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka)(TOKYO:4118) will raise the sales price of photovoltaic products by 20% or more for estimates issued from April 1st and onward. This will apply to all residential and non-residential photovoltaic products.
The price of silicon wafers, the main material used in the photovoltaic manufacturing, has risen dramatically due to the global silicon shortage. The prices of other materials such as high transparency glass escalated in addition to logistics costs which placed severe pressure on its business revenue.
Kaneka, to accelerate the adoption of clean energy to society, avoided price increase by focusing on cost reduction. However, the measures reached the limit and thus Kaneka could not help but to make price revision to steadily provide photovoltaic products to the market.
