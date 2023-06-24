FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news conference outside his office May 1, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Transgender people born in Kansas could be prevented from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities if Kobach is successful with a legal move he launched late Friday, June 23. Kobach filed a request in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement that Kansas allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.