KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Senate approved redrawn district lines that appear to retain Republicans' existing supermajority in the chamber Wednesday despite complaints that the process was moving too quickly.
The lines were redrawn as part of the redistricting process the Legislature takes on every 10 years to adjust congressional, legislative and State School Board district lines in accordance with new census data.
The chamber voted 28 to 8 on a map drawn by GOP leaders to ensure 40 Senate districts nearly equal in population as Kansas residents move from rural to urban and suburban areas.
The map needs approval in the House, a signature from Gov. Laura Kelly and approval from a panel of judges before it is enacted.
According to a Campaign Legal Center prediction, the plan would likely result in 29 Republican districts and 11 Democrat districts, with six that could be close races.
In general, Republican leaders said they drew the lines to ensure districts became less competitive than they were previously. in previous lines. Four of the six remaining competitive districts are in Johnson County.
Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn, a Republican, told Republican lawmakers during caucus that the map could have been drawn in a far less favorable way for Senate Democrats.
"We could have gone much harder and more aggressive," Wilborn said.
Democrats, however, said the map was still drawn to benefit the Republican supermajority. Topeka was carved into four districts, each stretching out into more rural areas. Olathe could have fit in just two districts but was instead drawn into four districts, based on political party of voters, said Sen. Ethan Corson, a Democrat.
"2020 elections do have consequences and they did not go in my favor this time," Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes said.
Some opponents argued Republican leadership had rushed the map out — giving too little time for lawmakers to understand the changes, let alone the general public.
The map was released March 10, a hearing was held Tuesday and senators debated it Wednesday. The criticism mirrored complaints during the congressional redistricting process in January. Those maps passed with a Republican supermajority and are currently held up in Wyandotte and Douglas county courts.
"This is just the same nonsense you pulled with the congressional map," Sen. Tom Holland, a Democrat, said.
The House redistricting committee was scheduled to vote on new House districts Thursday. The map introduced by Republican leaders appears to slightly shrink the Republican supermajority in the House, with Democrats having the ability to win 41 rather than their existing 39 seats.
