The following statement is being issued by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Hepsiburada Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
IWA-FOREST INDUSTRY PENSION PLAN, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,
Plaintiff,
v.
D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM ŞIRKETI a/k/a D-MARKET ELECTRONIC SERVICES & TRADING d/b/a/ HEPSIBURADA, MEHMET MURAT EMIRDAĞ, HALIL KORHAN ÖZ, HANZADE VASFIYE DOĞAN BOYNER, ERMAN KALKANDELEN, MEHMET EROL ÇAMUR, CEMAL AHMET BOZER, VUSLAT DOĞAN SABANCI, MUSTAFA AYDEMIR, TOLGA BABALI, COLLEEN A. DE VRIES, COGENCY GLOBAL INC., MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC, BOFA SECURITIES INC., UBS SECURITIES LLC, and TURKCOMMERCE B.V.,
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-08634-PKC
CLASS ACTION
Honorable P. Kevin Castel
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK
COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISION
JAMES BENSON, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,
Plaintiff,
v.
D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM ŞIRKETI, HANZADE VASFIYE DOĞAN BOYNER, MEHMET MURAT EMIRDAĞ, HALIL KORHAN ÖZ, ERMAN KALKANDELEN, MEHMET EROL ÇAMUR, CEMAL AHMET BOZER, VUSLAT DOĞAN SABANCI, MUSTAFA AYDEMIR, TOLGA BABALI, TAYFUN BAYAZIT, COLLEEN A. DE VRIES, COGENCY GLOBAL INC., TURKCOMMERCE B.V., MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC, BOFA SECURITIES, INC., and UBS SECURITIES LLC,
Defendants.
Index No. 655701/2021
CLASS ACTION
The Honorable Robert R. Reed, J.S.C.
Part 43
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT
TO:
ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED HEPSIBURADA AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES (“ADSs”) PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO HEPSIBURADA’S JULY 1, 2021 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (“IPO”) THROUGH NOVEMBER 23, 2021, INCLUSIVE
THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on August 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable P. Kevin Castel, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the “Settlement”) of the above-captioned action (the “Action”) as well as the action pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, styled as Benson v. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, et al., Index No. 655701/2021 (Sup. Ct. N.Y.) (“State Court Action”), as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”) 1 for $13,900,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (3) to award Plaintiffs’ Counsel attorneys’ fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Actions (“Notice”), which is discussed below), and, if so, in what amount; (4) to award Plaintiffs for representing the Settlement Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Fairness Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.
This Action and the State Court Action are securities class actions brought on behalf of those persons who purchased or otherwise acquired D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”) ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement for Hepsiburada’s IPO, against Hepsiburada, certain of its officers, directors, pre-IPO shareholder, agent for service of process, and the underwriters of Hepsiburada’s IPO (collectively, “Defendants”) for allegedly misstating and omitting material facts from the Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO. Plaintiffs allege that these purportedly false and misleading statements inflated the price of the Company’s ADSs, resulting in damage to Settlement Class Members when the truth was revealed. Defendants expressly deny all of Plaintiffs’ allegations.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED HEPSIBURADA ADSs PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO HEPSIBURADA’S JULY 1, 2021 IPO THROUGH AND INCLUDING NOVEMBER 23, 2021, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION AND THE STATE COURT ACTION.
To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form by mail (postmarked no later than September 27, 2023) or electronically (no later than September 27, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim and Release by September 27, 2023, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Action and the State Court Action. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not request exclusion therefrom as instructed, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action and the State Court Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim and Release.
If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim and Release, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, online at www.HepsiburadaSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by writing to:
Hepsiburada Securities Litigation
Claims Administrator
c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC
P.O. Box 6181
Novato, CA 94948-6181
Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim and Release, may be made to:
Plaintiffs’ Counsel:
Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (212) 687-1980
Michael G. Capeci
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP
58 South Service Road, Suite 200
Melville, NY 11747
Telephone: (800) 449-4900
IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS POSTMARKED BY JULY 10, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL MEMBERS OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WHO HAVE NOT REQUESTED EXCLUSION FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM AND RELEASE.
IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY PLAINTIFFS’ COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND EXPENSES, AND/OR THE AWARD TO LEAD PLAINTIFF FOR REPRESENTING THE SETTLEMENT CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO PLAINTIFFS’ COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL BY JULY 18, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.
DATED: April 20, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.HepsiburadaSecuritiesLitigation.com.
