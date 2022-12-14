LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Kaptyn, an Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility platform with all employee drivers that provides exceptional transportation experiences, announced today that it has launched service in Los Angeles, becoming the first 100% EV fleet in the city.
“With Las Vegas as our first market and having recently expanded to Miami earlier this year, Los Angeles was a logical market for our next expansion,” said Kaptyn founder Andrew Meyers. “Given the size of the market and the traffic issues, we know passengers here will be appreciative of our premium service offering. Los Angeles is also a car-based city but one with a conscience – we all know that public transportation is one of the best ways to alleviate environmental impacts, but since that is not as readily available in LA, Kaptyn is a great option for consistent and reliable transportation that you can feel good about since you are in an EV.”
Kaptyn offers pre-scheduled rides in all-electric vehicles driven by full-time professional drivers. The current pickup and drop-off radius goes as far north as Thousand Oaks and San Fernando Valley, out to Pasadena and down just south of Manhattan Beach with plans to expand operations in 2023 . Passengers can book rides using the Kaptyn website at least three hours ahead of their desired pickup time and up to 30 days in advance. Kaptyn drivers show up at least 15 minutes prior to pickup time in a black-on-black Tesla Model Y, creating a consistent, elevated customer experience for every passenger and every ride.
Pricing for Kaptyn in their core LA service area to anywhere starts at $60. Airport pickups from LAX and BUR to anywhere in the core LA service area is $60 + $5 airport fee – and Kaptyn meets passengers at arrivals, saving the long walk to the rideshare pickup area. Booking fees apply.
Founded in 2018 with current operations in Las Vegas, Miami, and now Los Angeles, Kaptyn owns and operates one of the largest EV fleets in the U.S. with more than 125 vehicles and more than 175 full-time employee drivers. The company has preferred and exclusive transportation partnerships with some of the largest hospitality and athletic groups in the country, including MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and Mandarin Oriental, Ritz Carlton, Florida Panthers, Miami Heat and the Orange Bowl Committee in Miami. To date, Kaptyn has raised more than $30M in funding through its Series A in 2020 and its Series B in 2022 to drive large scale EV adoption across the transportation industry and, ultimately, change mobility for good.
With one of the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) fleets in the U.S. and all employee drivers, Kaptyn provides exceptional transportation experiences while also driving EV adoption across the transportation industry by developing and deploying an integrated eMobility platform designed to optimize electrification of fleets on a large scale and, ultimately, change mobility for good. Kaptyn currently operates in Las Vegas, South Florida and Southern California with additional markets coming soon. Learn more at https://www.kaptyn.com/.
