Karate Combat, the world’s premier full contact striking league, set new reach and viewership records in August as it prepares to announce the ‘biggest giveaway in sports history’ on September 28th at 8AM ET/5AM PT.
A combined livestream audience of nearly 6.6 million viewers watched ‘Karate Combat 35’, breaking the previous record - set just two months ago with the Karate Combat Season 4 Finale - by 8.5%, according to the industry-standard ‘Live+3 Day’ metric, with fans accessing livestreams and video-on-demand across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Karate.com.
The event also aired live on linear television to millions of households in over 100 countries worldwide, with television carriers including flagship regional networks such as Eurosport (Europe) and Globo (Brazil) alongside numerous other terrestrial broadcasters and OTT platforms.
Reach and impression records were also set across social media, with August’s total social impressions on Karate Combat channels breaking 220 million, a new monthly high for the league. Social impression numbers stem from Karate Combat’s owned channels alone and do not include posts made by Karate Combat athletes, media outlets and influencers in August. Monthly Digital Video Views across Karate Combat’s channels also exceeded 143 million in August, up 12.2% over July’s total and prior record view count.
Karate Combat also continued to climb Tubular Lab’s published leaderboard rankings. The League now ranks #32 (+1 spot over July) for Overall Creators, Sports in the US on Facebook, #61 for Cross-Platform Overall Sports Creators in the US and #69 (+10 spots over July) for Global Media and Entertainment, Sports Facebook Creators, ranking well above the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.
Upcomings events for Karate Combat include:
- On September 28th, Karate Combat will announce ‘the biggest giveaway in sports history’ at 8AM ET / 5AM PT.
- Karate Combat 36 will take place October 29th, live from the Backlot of Universal Studios in Orlando Florida at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Go to https://www.karate.com/how-to-watch to learn more.
With its mixture of stand-up striking, judo throws and ground-fighting, Karate Combat falls under the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) umbrella, a sector which has over 600 million fans globally, and is regularly counted as among the world’s fastest-growing sports. Karate Combat benefits from karate having higher global participation than MMA, with over 100 million participants, and status as an Olympic sport, along with high cultural awareness due to centuries of history and strong presence in popular culture.
Karate Combat’s trademark competition setting is powered by the industry-leading Unreal Engine and has created an instantly recognizable CGI-based look, borrowing from the best of video games, blockbuster moviemaking and traditional sports combined.
Karate Combat is the world's premier full contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide.
