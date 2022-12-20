KARL STORZ Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO Robotic Assistance

TIPCAM®1 Rubina® gives surgeons access to the most sophisticated visualization technologies of 4K imaging in 2D, 3D, and NIR/ICG, all in one video endoscope. The ARTip® SOLO robotic camera guidance system allows the operating surgeon to maintain stability and precise control of the field of view. Together, they allow hospitals to bridge the gap between robotics and laparoscopy through advanced technologies that deliver value without the large capital expense.