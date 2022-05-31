HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
Texas-based Karya Kares today announced the development of a 5K walkathon to continue its dedication to stamp out and raise awareness against gun violence following the aftermath of the recent Uvalde shooting.
The public event will allow participants to support victims of gun violence across the country through the development of funds to be donated to mental and behavioral health institutions in the affected areas. Karya Kares has offered its condolences to the families of the tragic incident and voices its concern for safety in schools.
Since 2018 Karya Kares has worked in association with Dallas, Austin and Houston police departments for the #AllSmilesNoGuns program to raise awareness against gun violence in schools and public places. It has been a dedicated cause for Karya Kares under which over 17,000 clear backpacks have been distributed with message-driven school supplies to raise awareness for this cause.
As plans are finalized for the walkathon, please join us to strengthen our efforts against gun violence and learn more about the #AllSmilesNoGuns program at https://karyakares.org/donations/all-smiles-no-guns/.
About Karya Kares
The Karya Kares organization was founded in 2014 and is focused on spreading charitable causes across the globe. As a Texas nonprofit organization, Karya Kares works to promote public good through its donations, services, and educational opportunities. The organization has featured a host of charitable initiatives in the past, including rental assistance programs, swimming safety, educational support, women’s health, etc. In 2021, the organization launched its first free community clinic with the goal of providing no-cost preventative care to residents across the Houston area.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005861/en/
CONTACT: Jaylon Brinkley
Pierpont Communications
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PHILANTHROPY OTHER EDUCATION FUND RAISING STATE/LOCAL OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION EDUCATION
SOURCE: Nitya Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/31/2022 12:53 PM/DISC: 05/31/2022 12:53 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005861/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.