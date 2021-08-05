NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.6 million in its second quarter.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.9 million.
Karyopharm Therapeutics shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.
