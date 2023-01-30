KIRYU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--
000 (Triple Ou), a factory brand of 145-year-old embroidery manufacturer Kasamori Corporation (called Kasamori Corporation below; head office:Miyoshi-cho, Kiryu, GUNMA), is a brand of 3D jewelry made of thread. If you have any problems with jewelry, we would like you to try our jewelry.
Skin-friendly Thread Jewelry light weight only 2/7 oz [000 (Triple Ou)] (Photo: Business Wire)
Test marketing schedule
- Spring 2023 test marketing in the United States
For more information, visit: https://media.000-triple.com/thread-jewelry/
Press Kit: https://cutt.ly/w9jaqhL
YouTube: Jewelry made only with thread by Triple Ou
Product: SPHERE PLUS 80
[Colors] Garnet, Amethyst, Aquamarine, Diamonds, Emerald, Moonstone, Ruby, Peridot, Sapphire,Tourmaline, Topaz, Lapis Lazuli
SIMPLE DESIGN
The Sphere Plus necklace features a random chain of small and large balls of thread. The simple design allows you to wear it on any occasion, and it will add a touch of color to your everyday fashion.
You can fasten the clasp between the thread balls wherever you like.
Lightness only 2/7oz
The lightness makes you forget you are wearing it.
The first word from every customer is always light!
Friendly for skin
Our goal is to create jewelry that everyone can wear. Gentle to the skin and comfortable for the user.
Washable & Triple protect
Thread jewelry can be washed at home. Regular maintenance will ensure long-lasting beauty.
Furthermore, we have developed our own “Triple Protect Coating,” which has three functions for yarn.
1 water repellency
2 oil repellency
3 stain resistance
We are Triple Ou.
In business since 1877, Kasamori has been an innovative embroiderer who combines a variety of production processes to produce a fresh new style of embroidery.
In 2010, Kasamori launched a jewelry collection that is made only of thread with embroidery technique under 'Triple Ou' label.
We make your everyday fashion comfortable and fun with thread and our artisanal skills.
Thread Jewelry: 000 (Triple Ou)
https://media.000-triple.com/thread-jewelry/
Kasamori Corporation
1-3-3 Miyoshi-cho, Kiryu, GUNMA, JAPAN
CEO: Satoru SAKURAI
TEL: +81-277-44-3358
FAX: +81-277-44-3387
E-Mail: contact@000-triple.com
Instagram: @tripleo_official_global
Youtube: https://youtu.be/5t68ktSzzqg
