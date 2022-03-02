PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Kashiv Biosciences, LLC (“Kashiv”) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen ®. The product will be marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKO TM.
RELEUKO TM was developed in collaboration with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022. It is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils which are a type of white blood cells that fight infection) which is commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy. Kashiv is planning for a pegfilgrastim biosimilar referencing Neulasta ® to also be approved in 2022.
“It is a proud moment for the Kashiv team and our partners at Amneal to have our first biosimilar, RELEUKO™, approved by the U.S. FDA. Kashiv is one of a few domestic companies to manufacture and launch a biosimilar in the United States. Kashiv aims to continue bringing high quality biosimilars to the global markets over the coming years. I would like to extend a humble ‘thank you’ to our highly talented team, without whom this would not have been possible,” said Dr. Chandramauli Rawal, Chief Operating Officer for Kashiv.
“The U.S. approval of our first biosimilar is a very significant milestone for Amneal. Biosimilars represent the next wave of providing access to affordable medicines in the U.S. Amneal is building a global biosimilars business by leveraging partner assets to start and then leveraging our own key capabilities over time. Our goal is to become a meaningful long-term player in biosimilars,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers for Amneal.
According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual sales for filgrastim for the 12 months ended December 2021 were $407 million, of which $275 million represents biosimilar sales.
RELEUKO TM in the U.S. is indicated:
- To decrease the incidence of infection‚ as manifested by febrile neutropenia‚ in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti- cancer drugs associated with a significant incidence of severe neutropenia with fever.
- To reduce the time to neutrophil recovery and the duration of fever, following induction or consolidation chemotherapy treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- To reduce the duration of neutropenia and neutropenia-related clinical sequelae‚ e.g., febrile neutropenia, in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies undergoing myeloablative chemotherapy followed by bone marrow transplantation (BMT).
- To reduce the incidence and duration of sequelae of severe neutropenia‚ (e.g., fever‚ infections‚ oropharyngeal ulcers) in symptomatic patients with congenital neutropenia‚ cyclic neutropenia‚ or idiopathic neutropenia.
RELEUKO TM IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to human granulocyte colony-stimulating factors such as filgrastim products or pegfilgrastim products.
Before you take RELEUKO TM, tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to breast feed, and if you have sickle cell disorder, kidney problems or receiving radiation therapy.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
- Fatal splenic rupture: Patients may experience enlarged spleen which can rupture and cause death.
- Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS): Patients may develop fever and lung infiltrates or respiratory distress for ARDS. Discontinue RELEUKO TM in patients with ARDS.
- Fatal sickle cell crises: Serious sickle cell crises have been reported in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving RELEUKO TM. Discontinue RELEUKO TM if sickle cell crisis occurs.
- Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis: Permanently discontinue RELEUKO TM in patients with serious allergic reactions.
- Kidney injury (Glomerulonephritis): Kidney injury have been reported in patients on RELEUKO TM. Consider dose-reduction or interruption of RELEUKO TM in patients with kidney injury.
- Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Monitor patients with breast and lung cancer using RELEUKO TM in conjunction with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy for signs and symptoms of MDS/AML.
- Decreased platelet count (thrombocytopenia); increased white blood cell count (leukocytosis) and inflammation of your blood vessels (cutaneous vasculitis) have been reported. Monitor platelet counts and white blood cell count.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
Most common adverse reactions in patients:
- With nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs are pyrexia, pain, rash, cough, and dyspnea.
- With AML are pain, epistaxis and rash.
- With nonmyeloid malignancies undergoing myeloablative chemotherapy followed by Bone Marrow Transplant is rash.
- With severe chronic neutropenia are pain, anemia, epistaxis, diarrhea, hypoesthesia and alopecia
For full prescribing information, see package insert located here.
About Kashiv Biosciences, LLC
Kashiv Biosciences, LLC is a premier, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company developing advanced-stage biosimilars and specialty biopharmaceutical products. The company is headquartered in Piscataway, NJ with facilities in Chicago, IL and India that all together provide formulation development, analytical testing, biosimilar characterization, and manufacturing of small and large molecules.
