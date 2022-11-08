HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
Katalyst Data Management has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rio de Janeiro-based Geopost Energy. Geopost, with its leading subsurface data analysis and Virtual Data Room platform, is the perfect complement to Katalyst’s leading iGlass solution. The incorporation of Geopost has provided Katalyst with an additional network of exceptionally talented team members that will increase thought leadership, technology innovation and company growth worldwide. Katalyst will continue to support and invest in the current Geopost technology stack, including the widely used Market Watch Portal, with plans to expand its geographical reach.
Growth and Global Expansion
“Our future looks very bright with the integration of Geopost,” said Katalyst President and CEO, Steve Darnell. “Our growth strategy is built on providing exceptional service, innovative technology, and expansion to new markets. The Geopost acquisition checks all those boxes for us. Our mission is to ensure that our clients receive the best solutions that will position them for success and I am confident that our combined technology and innovation will allow us to deliver on that mission.”
“Geopost is in great hands with Katalyst Data Management,” said Geopost President, Christiano Lopes. “We have studied the architecture of Katalyst’s technology to understand how Geopost’s solutions will complement each other. I am excited to strengthen Katalyst’s efforts and work with our global operations teams to provide Geopost and Katalyst solutions and continue to expand to new markets.”
In addition to continuing to oversee the current Geopost’s Brazilian operations, Christiano will lead Katalyst’s expansion in the region as the new Vice President, South America.
About Katalyst
Katalyst Data Management provides a complete data management solution assisting oil and gas companies with the difficult challenge of managing the vast amount of subsurface data and information acquired for exploration and production. Katalyst’s end-to-end solution includes every step in the process, from data capture and verification, data storage and organization, to marketing seismic data online. Katalyst’s signature offerings include the web-based iGlass solution for subsurface data management and the ecommerce site SeismicZone for data marketing. To learn more about Katalyst, visit www.katalystdm.com.
About Geopost
With their leading technology platform, Geopost provides instant access to data related to the E&P market (e.g., seismic data, interpretations, wells, production charts, bidding round history, E&P assets, and others). Everything is built into a fluid and easy-to-use platform. The environment combines customer’s private library with automatically updated information covering all aspects of Brazil's E&P Offshore and Onshore activities. Geopost is an essential tool for your technical and business team.
